Phyllis A. (Contois) Roche, 85
WHITINSVILLE - Phyllis A. (Contois) Roche, 85, formerly of Whitinsville, passed away on Fri. Aug. 7, 2020 after an illness. Her husband of 37 years Thomas A. Roche died Dec. 15, 1992.
She is survived by 2 daughters Maureen A. Labrecque of New Harmony, IN and Karen J. Nyenhuis and her husband Paul of Oceanside, CA; a son Timothy M. Roche of Milford; 6 grandchildren Heather Roche, Lisa Labrecque, Kristin (Paul) LaBelle, Amanda Labrecque, Holly Labrecque, and Michelle Leone; 9 great-grandchildren Alex, Madison, Mason, Thomas, Nathaniel, Lillian, Paul, Anthony, Daniel; and a great-great-grandson Jaiden; her sister Theresa Contois; 4 brothers Richard Contois, Peter Contois, James Contois, and Robert Contois; several nieces and nephews, many cousins; and her special friends and neighbors Kevin and Gloria Mahoney and their children Milena and Alejandro. She was predeceased by her longtime companion John Secor. Born in Worcester on July 8, 1935, she was the daughter of Donat and Eva (Porter) Contois and was a resident of Blaire House in Milford the past year. Formerly she lived at Draper Place, Heritage Park and on Spring St. in Whitinsville.
Mrs. Roche worked in production for Hutchinson Co. making Trade Show Displays. Previously she worked at Bernat Yarn Co. and the Tupperware Co. A graduate of Grafton High School, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her cats Princess and Mittens. She loved to go on long drives with no destination in mind and also liked to travel, especially to Hollywood. She always looked forward to Friday night dinners with her trio of friends and seeing her favorite waitress, Paula at Jube's. She was a lover of music and enjoyed reading and doing circle-a-word puzzles.
The funeral will take place on Sat. Aug. 15 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a Mass at 10 am in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home in Whitinsville are Fri. Aug 14 from 5 to 8 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to the American Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com