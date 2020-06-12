Phyllis Stevens
1929 - 2020
Phyllis L. (Buxton) Stevens, 90

Dudley - Phyllis L. (Buxton) Stevens, 90, of Dudley-Southbridge Road, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford H. Stevens who died in 2005. She is survived by several nephews and nieces, Steven Buxton and his wife Karen of New Hampshire, Dana Buxton of New Hampshire, Christine Cloukey and her husband Michael of Pepperell, Lynn Laughton and her husband John of Orange, and Karen Holt of Rhode Island; several great nephews and nieces, and many friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, Herbert Buxton of Athol who died in 2008, and Fred Buxton of Pennsylvania who died in 1995; her sister-in-law, Marion Buxton of Athol who died in 2014; and her nephew, Peter Buxton of Orange who died in 1979. She was born in Westboro, daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Crawford) Buxton, and lived in Oxford and Charlton before moving to Dudley in 1960. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1947.

Mrs. Stevens owned and operated Stevens Farm in Dudley with her husband for over 40 years. She was a member of the Draft Horse Association of America, the Worcester County Farm Bureau, and a former member of Agway, Inc. She attended Tri-State Baptist Church in North Grosvenordale.

After cremation, Phyllis will be laid to rest with her husband at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri-State Baptist Church, 386 Quinebaug Rd., North Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

