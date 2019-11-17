|
Phyllis A. Sullivan 96
Worcester - Phyllis Ann (Tomaiolo) Sullivan 96 of Worcester died peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her devoted family at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. Phyllis was the loving wife of 34 years to the late Daniel F. Sullivan who died in 1977. Born in Worcester, on February 1, 1923, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antoinette (Nobiletti) Tomaiolo. Phyllis was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas, Carmine, George, and Jerry Tomaiolo and her sisters Michelina Bengtson and Lillian Boyer.
Phyllis leaves her loving son Clifford and his wife Maryellen "Mame" of North Falmouth and Venice Florida, and her devoted daughter and caregiver Patricia of Worcester. Phyllis also leaves her loving grandson Matthew Sullivan and his wife Erin of Roslindale Ma. Phyllis is also survived by many extended family and a special friend, Rita Pelegrino of Shrewsbury.
Phyllis was a graduate of the former Commerce High School, and was employed at the former W.T. Grant, Morgan Construction, Crompton and Knowles, and Zayre's Credit Corporation all in Worcester. She was also employed by the United States Government while residing in Madison Wisconsin.
Phyllis was a lifelong member of the St. Anne and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, and of the former Sacred Heart Academy Mothers Guild. Phyllis loved Cape Cod, and treasured times spent enjoying the oceanside, mystery rides, luncheons, shopping and cooking with her family. She especially enjoyed watching children taking swimming and boating lessons. Phyllis loved people and always found time for those that were special to her. Phyllis will be missed by her family and everyone who had the opportunity to meet her.
The Sullivan family would like to extend special appreciation for the care and compassion during the last month to St. Vincent Hospital 24 North, Christopher House Sub-acute care, and Rose Monahan Home of Worcester.
Phyllis's funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be from 10-11am with a funeral service to be celebrated at 11am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery Worcester.
The Sullivan family has requested that flowers be omitted and that memorial donations be made in Phyllis's memory to support patient care at VNA Care Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Dr. Suite 180 Danvers, Ma 01923 or via www.VNACARE .org
