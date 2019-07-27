Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ The King Church
Pierre Maurice Delille

Worcester - Pierre Maurice Delille, 85, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at UMass Hospital in Worcester.

Pierre is survived by his loving family, including a daughter, Djenane Delille-Douglas and her husband Dwayne O. Douglas of Charlotte, NC; a son, Pierre R. Delille and his wife Katrina Hutchins-Delille of Worcester; his former wife, Marie R. (Pollas) Delille of Brooklyn, NY; eleven adored grandchildren; a great granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and friends. Pierre was born in Port au Prince, Haiti, the only child of the late, Moliere P. and Dolores (Theodette) Delille.

Pierre was raised and educated Haiti, where he earned a master's degree in education; he then nourished the minds of students at the University where his worked as a professor for many years. He also studied law, but never practiced instead he continued to teach young minds. In the early 1980's he visited The U.S. often, then he made the permanent transition to live here full-time in 1986.

He continued his love of educating by teaching English as a second language, tutoring in mathematics, and being a mentor. He loved a good soccer game and great music. His love for his children was ever present but it was his grandchildren and now a great granddaughter that brought his heart joy and sunshine.

Calling Hours will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral will be on Tuesday, July 30, departing the funeral home at 8:40 a.m. in procession to church for a 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at Christ The King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019
