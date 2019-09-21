|
Pio S. Forgione, 93
Clinton - Pio Santo Forgione, 93, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa B. (Radock) Forgione, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this November; their five children: Donna M. Cecchini and her husband, Robert, Nancy A. Forgione, and her companion, Bob Thibeault, Michael P. Forgione, Mark L. Forgione, and Angela T. Forgione; a sister, Loretta Morgan; two granddaughters: Nicole Massimi and her husband, Dr. Stephen Massimi, and Adriana Cecchini-Lupi, and her husband, Nicholaus Lupi; three great-grandchildren: Juliette and Matthew Massimi, and Stella Cecchini-Lupi; many nieces, nephews, and their families. Four sisters, Dorothy Gannon, Lucy Trott, Gina Guinard, and baby Frances Forgione, predeceased him.
Pio was born and raised in Clinton, son of Italian immigrants Loreto and Bambina (Gentile) Forgione. He attended local schools through Grade 8, before leaving school to work full time alongside his father at the former Wickwire Spencer Co., Clinton.
A skilled mechanic, Pio worked in Clinton area garages for many years, eventually owning and operating the former "Pio's Getty" on Main St. in Clinton for many years. During his time working in town, he mentored countless area youth in his garage, teaching them basic mechanic skills that they would take with them as they grew and "left the nest," and acting as a second father to many. Always determined to better himself, and those around him, Pio returned to school, to earn his GED, and then, his Teaching Certificate, which enabled him to teach professionally at Assabet Vocational High School, where "Mr. Pio" was revered by his students and fellow educators. The indelible mark that he left on countless youth, both in the greater Clinton area, and those with whom he crossed paths during his time at Assabet, will echo for generations. What ever Pio had to give, he gave of freely – be it his time, compassion, or finances; may his generosity never be forgotten.
A life-long member of St. John's Church, Clinton, Pio was a reverent, prayerful man, very devoted to his patron saint and namesake, Saint Padre Pio Forgione of Pietrelcina, Italy.
"Mr. Fix It," as he was affectionately referred to by his family, could, indeed, fix or build anything, including his family home, where he most loved to be with his family and visitors. He was a life-long boxing fan, who enjoyed watching many, many fights, and talking sports and business with his son, Mark. An avid Red Sox fan, animal lover (especially dogs), and car enthusiast, he enjoyed music of all kinds, especially old Italian hits and Polkas. Pio was musically inclined, and from a young age, taught himself to play various instruments, including the guitar, banjo, harmonica and keyboard. In younger years, he also greatly enjoyed walking at the Wachusett Reservoir. In later years, he enjoyed doing the daily word jumble in the newspaper, and assembling jigsaw puzzles, which he would then gift to family and friends. He loved his hometown and its people, and greatly enjoyed reminiscing about the Clinton of years gone by; he could often be found telling stories of the past, with great detail. Pio was a practical jokester, with a wonderful sense of humor, colorful personality and cheerful disposition. Above all, Pio was a devoted family man – he loved his wife and family dearly, and they him. He will be deeply missed and, in their hearts, forever.
Pio's funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, the Feast Day of St. Padre Pio, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will follow. Please go directly to church. Per Pio's wishes, there are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the Forgione family suggests that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to an Animal Rescue of one's choice. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
"Pray, Hope and Don't Worry." – St. Padre Pio Forgione
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2019