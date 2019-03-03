|
Priscilla A. Cote, 64
Upton - Priscilla A. (Noel) Cote, 64, of Upton, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Paul Cote.
Born in Milford on November 1, 1954, she was a daughter of Henry J. and Constance J. (Hall) Noel of Upton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her two sons, Keith E. Cote and Jamie L. Cote, both of South Grafton; her sister, Darlene DiCrescentis and her husband Louis, of Uxbridge; her brothers, Eugene Noel and his wife Lori, of Upton, and Leslie Noel and his wife Maureen, of Upton; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 6, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon Street, Upton. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Upton.
Calling hours at the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main Street, Upton, are Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the St. Gabriel Building Fund, 151 Mendon Street, Upton, MA 01568.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019