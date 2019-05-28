|
|
Priscilla P. deVeer, 90
KENNETT SQUARE, PA - Priscilla P. deVeer passed away on May 17, 2019, after suffering a fall and then succumbing to pneumonia. Priscilla was 90 years old.
Priscilla was born June 30, 1928, in Worcester, MA, daughter of Alice Violet Comley Peirce and Walter Theodore Peirce. She had 2 brothers who predeceased her, Walter T. Peirce, Jr. and Norris Ridgway Peirce. Priscilla was married to her husband John Anton deVeer, for 65 years. John predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by two children, Susan Comley deVeer and her husband W. Paul Morrison of Fairfield, PA, and James Arnold deVeer II and his wife Cathy North deVeer of Hanover, MA, two grandchildren, Dana North Knochel and her husband Matthew Knochel of Hamilton, Ohio, and John Anton deVeer III (Jay) and his partner Melinda Bossi of Halifax, MA, and two great-grandchildren, Theodore Wayne Knochel and Eleanor Leigh Knochel of Hamilton, Ohio.
Priscilla was a graduate of The Bancroft School in Worcester, MA, and Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, PA. She was in the class of 1950. While at Swarthmore College, Priscilla met John deVeer. They were married, became lifelong bridge partners, met friends they kept as lifelong friends, and joined the Society of Friends, known as Quakers.
Priscilla lived with John in Millbrook, NY, and in Olney, MD, raising her children with Quaker values and sharing with them her love of organic gardening, landscaping with native plants and care for the environment. She was a member of the Nine Partners Garden Club in NY and the Seedling Garden Club in MD and became a flower show judge for the State of New York. Priscilla served on the Environmental Education committee of the New York State Garden Club, and she was instrumental in convincing New York State Thruway to plant vast expanses of perennial wildflowers. Priscilla then became the New York representative to the National Council of State Garden Clubs. In 1999 Priscilla was one of the Editors of Stewards of the Land: A Survey of Landscape Architecture and Design in America for the National Council of State Garden Clubs. While living in Olney MD, Priscilla served as a member of the Board of Directors for Sandy Spring Friends School and was elected Board Chair.
After retirement Priscilla and John made their home at the Quaker retirement community of Kendal at Longwood, Kennett Square, PA. A memorial service is planned for June 29th at 2pm in the auditorium at Kendal Longwood. There will be a reception directly after the service.
Priscilla loved flowers, but the family requests that instead of flowers, please make a donation to the American Friends Service Committee.
Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2019