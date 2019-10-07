Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main Street
Westborough, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Service
Following Services
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Priscilla Federici

Priscilla Federici Obituary
Priscilla A. Federici, 84

Westborough - Priscilla A. (White) Federici, 84, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. She was the beloved wife to Joseph A. Federici.

Born in Fitchburg, she is a daughter of the late Raymond and Arlene (McKenney) White. She was raised in Leominster and was a graduate of Leominster High School. She also earned her Bachelor's Degree at Salem Hospital School of Nursing and her Master's Degree at Anna Maria College.

Prior to retirement, she was employed as a Registered Nurse at Whittier Rehabilitation and the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, both in Westborough. In earlier years she was employed at the Westborough State Hospital.

Mrs. Federici was a Eucharistic Minister and greeter at St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough. She was also the past president of the Westboro Woman's Club, a member of the LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee), a school committee advisor, chair of Westborough Friends of Seniors, and also a ten year member of the Westborough Board of Health.

Priscilla enjoyed knitting and needle work, painting oil and water based pictures, spending time in Longboat Key and Kissimmee, FL, and cherished the time she spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark A. Federici and his wife Sue, of Grafton, Michael J. Federici of Westborough, Arlene M. Phillips of Holden, and Audrey A. Federici of New York City, NY; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her siblings, A. Dexter White and his wife Patty, of Lunenburg and Linda E. Dinsmore of Gardner.

She is predeceased by a grandson, Kevin J. Phillips.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Friday, October 11, at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main Street, Westborough. A collation will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Sterling after the collation. A funeral procession to the cemetery will form outside of the church at 12:15 P.M.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 PM in the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Sherwood Community Chapel, 517 Archer Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34746.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
