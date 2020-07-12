1/
Priscilla Johnson Knox
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla "Pat" L. Johnson Knox

Rutland/West Boylston - Priscilla "Pat" L. Johnson Knox, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 10 to 11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including face masks and social distancing). Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Church St., West Boylston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To view the full obituary please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved