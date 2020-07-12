Priscilla "Pat" L. Johnson KnoxRutland/West Boylston - Priscilla "Pat" L. Johnson Knox, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 10 to 11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including face masks and social distancing). Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Church St., West Boylston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Veterans Inc. 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To view the full obituary please visit