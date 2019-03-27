|
|
Priscilla Long, 85
Charlton - Priscilla May Long, 85, of Charlton passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25th. She was predeceased by her husbands William Gorham Wheaton and Robert Long II. She leaves her two sons Steven Joseph Wheaton and his wife Christine of Chesapeake VA, and Douglas Childs Wheaton and his wife Donna-Marie Cecere of Hampton New Hampshire. Priscilla was grandmother to five and also leaves five great grandchildren. She leaves many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Long was born in New Bedford MA, daughter of the late Joseph H. and Dorothy Rex Gurl.
She was a longtime employee of the Bell Telephone System and Old Sturbridge Village. She was a long time member of the Quinnebaug Valley Choir and a member of the Charlton Baptist Church.
Priscilla donated her body to the UMASS Medical School and as such there will not be a funeral or calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held and all family and friends will be welcome.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019