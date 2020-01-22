Home

Priscilla Lyon

Priscilla Lyon Obituary
Priscilla A. Lyon

Woburn - Priscilla A. Lyon provided her family and friends with a wealth of love and laugh lines. Born in Woburn, MA and retired to Clearwater, FL, she spent her life surrounded by family: her son, Bruce and wife Christine of Hudson, FL; daughter Pamela Lyon Ratta of Hollis, NH; son Stephen and wife Wendy of Shrewsbury, MA; son David and wife Patricia of Sutton, MA; as well as her 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. An inspiration, she prided herself on her nursing career, particularly as head charge nurse at UMASS Trauma Dept. She was a loving wife to William Lyon, deceased 1993, enjoying their family life and hosting parties with friends. She also enjoyed socializing with the Ladies of the Red Hat Society when she retired in Florida. With a flair for adventure and independence,she bicycled across Europe and the US, documenting her travels along the way. A private ceremony will be held in the spring in Woburn, MA. In lieu of arrangements, please make a donation to Center at https://www.stjude.org/donate or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Advantage Cremation Servcies of NH
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
