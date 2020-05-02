|
Priscilla A. Mangan, 93
SHREWSBURY - Priscilla A. "Pat" (Nelson) Mangan, 93, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday April 30, 2020.
Pat was born and raised in Worcester, one of two daughters of the late Edith Westin. She was a graduate of Commerce High School, before she began working for State Mutual Life Insurance. Pat retired in 1991, after dedicating 20 years of her career as a medical secretary to Worcester County Hospital.
Pat was the loving wife of Kenneth J. Mangan, Sr., for 55 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was an active supporter and member of the Shrewsbury Democratic Committee, where she received the Eleanor Roosevelt Award. Pat served as a state and national delegate for the Democratic Party for 50 years. She was an advocate for Women's Rights and the less fortunate.
As well as being an avid Boston sports fan, Pat enjoyed the beaches of Cape Cod and the coastal New England. Throughout her life, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow was her greatest joy.
Pat is survived by her children, Laura Mangan-Levins, Kenneth J. Mangan, Jr., and his wife Kathleen, Patricia A. Mangan, Maureen E. McHugh and her husband Kevin, Mark A. Mangan and his wife Ann, and Kelly A. Sampson and her husband Rick; eleven grandchildren, Thomas Mangan and his wife Julia, Ryan Levins and his fiancée Kim Culpan, Daniel Mangan and his wife Jess, Kyle Sampson and his fiancée Suzanna Talento, Connor Sampson and his husband Luke Doyle, Lauren McHugh, Patrick Mangan, Erin Sampson, Sean Sampson, Matthew McHugh, and Caitlyn Mangan; one great-granddaughter, Liliana Mangan; one sister-in-law, Nadine Henderson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Pat was predeceased by her son, Michael Mangan; her sister, E. Lillian Westin; and her son-in-law, Butch Levins.
Services will be held privately for her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020