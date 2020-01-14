|
Priscilla G. (Bilodeau) Pellerin, 77
NORTHBRIDGE - Priscilla G. (Bilodeau) Pellerin, 77, passed away on Mon. Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Camillus Health Center after a period of declining health. Her beloved husband of 56 years, Francis A. "Pee Wee" Pellerin predeceased her on March 6, 2018.
She is survived by 4 children, Ann Marie Dawes and her husband Michael of Douglas, JoAnn Caldwell and her husband Dale of Northbridge, Arthur J. Pellerin and his wife Brenda of Carthage, NY, and CarolAnn Wescott and her husband Eric of N. Attleboro; 7 grandchildren, Patrick Dawes, Ashley Watson, Jenée Lachapelle, Tyler Pellerin, Jennifer Jordan, Brieann Wescott, and Anthony Wescott; 2 great-grandchildren, Remy Dawes, Barrett Burdick, Ariana Tobeck, and McKenna Tobeck and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Pellerin in 2012. Born in Woonsockett, RI on April 3, 1942, she was the daughter of Beatrice (Bilodeau) Matthews and lived in Northbridge most of her life.
Mrs. Pellerin worked at the Whitin Community Center where she taught swimming and aerobics. Later she was a well-known waitress for the Bungalow and Wonder Restaurants. Educated in the Northbridge public school system she was very social and enjoyed attending her reunions. She loved going to bingo, buying and selling jewelry, knitting, crocheting and taking trips to Las Vegas, Aruba, and Atlantic City.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Camillus Health Center, Anderson Ct., for their compassionate care and support shown to Priscilla and her family.
Her funeral will be held on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville with a Mass at 10 am in St. Peter's Church, 39 Church Ave. Northbridge. Cremation burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery will be at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tues. Jan. 21st from 5 to 7 pm. Donations in Priscilla's memory may be made to: the Whitin Community Center, 60 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020