Priscilla Louise Stevens
West Brookfield/Charlton -
Priscilla L. Stevens 6/1/1936-3/15/2020
Priscilla L. Stevens, 83, formerly of Charlton, MA and Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
Priscilla was born and grew up in Charlton, MA, daughter of Erwin and Jennie (Foskett) Stevens. She graduated from Charlton High School in 1954, Worcester Junior College, and Aurora College in Aurora, IL. Her first career was working with children, teaching at Clark Street School in Worcester before earning her master's degree at Teacher's College of Columbia University, then going on to work as a guidance counselor in Atlanta, GA. She later moved to Charlotte, NC, where she settled, worked for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission until retiring, and attended Statesville Road Baptist Church, until her health declined.
Throughout her life, faith, family and children were important to Priscilla. She developed and nurtured lasting ties with her immediate and extended family and childhood friends; as well as with new friends that became like family, which she made among her church groups, fellow music and bluegrass fans, and the regulars at her favorite spots, including the Waffle House. She filled her spare time with managing her rentals and business endeavors, traveling, and enjoying friends and music. She often ended her day at Puckett's, to read the paper and relax.
Priscilla leaves us to join her sister, Barbara Stevens (Sellers) Beaty of Keene, TX, her brothers Paul Stevens of Charlton, Raymond Stevens of Castle Hayne, NC, nephew Randy Sellers, brothers-in law Ralph Sellers and George Beaty, and sister-in-law Marjorie (Thurlow) Stevens. She leaves behind a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Moore) Stevens of Castle Hayne. Priscilla was cared for in her final years by her nephew Jonathan Stevens, his wife Kim and their three daughters, Julie Stapleton, Jessica Curboy and Jenna Stevens Rojas. She cherished her role as Aunt Priscilla to all of her three nieces, five nephews, seven great-nieces, ten great-nephews; three great-great nieces, and eight great-great nephews. She made a point to attend their birthday, graduation, and wedding celebrations. She will also be missed by many cousins and friends, including a special neighbor James Brooks.
Priscilla was happiest surrounded by friends and family, especially when hosting gatherings at Myrtle Beach, providing her family and friends with many treasured times together over the years. We will remember Priscilla for her zest for life, infectious laugh, ever-present camera, and the way she lit up around babies and children.
Due to the current precautions, calling hours and service will be private. The family encourages you to pay your respects by sharing your condolences and memories on-line, and to pay tribute to Priscilla's life by enjoying time with your loved ones (sun hat and camera optional).
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Quaboag. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Priscilla's name to Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center Activity Fund. A Memorial service and burial will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Robert J. Miller-Charlton Funeral Home, 175 Old Worcester Rd., Charlton. To send a message of condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020