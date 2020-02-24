|
Prudence Oakes Buck, 82
Rutland - Prudence Oakes Buck, born in Willimantic, Ct on May 10th 1937, passed away on Feb 21, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Center in Worcester, Ma after a short illness. She is the daughter of Minnie and George Buck of Rutland, Ma and leaves us to be with her siblings. Eleanore Lou Morton, Nancy Williams, Edwin Buck and Judy Johnson, all from Rutland, Ma.
Prudy leaves behind her brother-in- Law, Thomas Morton of Worcester, Ma, her 'sister' Dot LaRue of Fort Collins, CO, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. They all brought her great joy.
Prudy retired after many years at Norton Co in Worcester and ran the antique shop known as 'The Prudence Shop' from her home in Rutland, refinishing old boxes and bringing old furniture back to life was her passion. She loved seeing how happy her things made people feel. Prudy had a wonderful imagination and took pleasure in simple things and doing for others.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Sat. Feb 29, 2020 at 2:00pm in the the Rutland Congregational Church, Rutland, Ma. A reception will follow downstairs after the service.
Donations can be made to OverLook FARM, 29 Overlook Rd, Rutland, Ma. 01543.
Prudy will be laid to rest alongside her mother, father and brother in Westford Village Cemetery, Westford, Ct at the convenience of the family.
We would like to thank the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled nursing Center for their excellent care. Prudy enjoyed her time with you.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020