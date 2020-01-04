|
Qirjakulla C. Bango, 79
Worcester - Qirjakulla C. Bango, 79, of Worcester died Friday, January 3rd in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. She leaves her husband of 62 years, Koco Bango; three sons, Peter Bango and his wife, Lindita, Thimjo Bango and his wife, Kostandine and Robert Bango and his wife, Eglantina all of Worcester; a daughter, Margarita Froelich and her husband, Richard of Westminster, CO; a brother, Llambi Gjata and his wife, Vangjeli of England; six grandchildren, Eralda, Franklin, Jugert, Christi, Daniel and Brendan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Permet, Albania the daughter of Apostal and Jorgjica (Gjata). Qirjakulla was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. She was a caring mother and grandmother who was dedicated to her family. Qirjakulla was a great cook who made a fantastic Byrek Pie. Her favorite pastime was listening to music from her origin, Albania. She was a humble and simple woman who will be missed dearly.
Her funeral is Wednesday, January 8th with a service at 10:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, January 7th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020