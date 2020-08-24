1/1
Quentin Jacobs-Hylton
1994 - 2020
Quentin A. Jacobs-Hylton, 25

Worcester - Quentin tragically passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Quentin is survived by his parents Barrington G. Hylton Jr. & Kerry E. Hylton, sisters Kamille E. Hylton, Naomi J. Hylton, a brother Barrington G. Hylton III, his beloved son Jayden A. Jacobs and his fiancée Stephanie M. Colon and their dog Huey all of Worcester, MA. Quentin is also survived by brothers Dante A. Tucker of Manchester, NH, Justin Gadson II of Darlington, SC, sisters Tori Peaslee and Jordan Papirio of Pittsfield, MA and his biological parents Justin Gadson of Pittsfield and Amelia Jacobs of Fitchburg, MA. Quentin was preceded by a brother Jerel Gadson of Darlington, SC. Quentin is also survived by an extensive family which includes grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Quentin loved to spend time with his son, family and friends. He and Stephanie loved to vacation, spend time by the water and enjoyed going out to eat and trying new restaurants.

Quentin had a passion for motor sports which he shared with his fiancée and his son and friends. Quentin enjoyed teaching his son how to ride and maintaining his ATV.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. at Graham, Putnam and Mahoney located at 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA. A private viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00am at Graham, Putnam and Mahoney located at 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA.

The family would like to invite all to meet at Graham, Putnam and Mahoney on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00am to join us for the procession to Hope Cemetery and join is for a grave side service.

The family would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this tragic time.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
