R. Stanley Locke
Northborough - R. Stanley Locke passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019; he was 78 years old. Stanley was born and raised in Worcester, the son of the late Richard J. and Robina (Murray) Locke. He graduated from Worcester's North High in 1959 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy prior to studying at the University of Maine and the American Institute of Banking. Stanley was an executive banker, proudly serving over 46 years in the banking and finance sector in the Cape Elizabeth, Maine and local Massachusetts areas.
When time allowed, Stanley enjoyed fishing, deer hunting in the Moosehead Lake Region of Maine, playing golf and caring for his dogs, Sunny and Clifford. As a devoted father and grandfather, Stanley was sure to be present at most all of his sons' and grandchildren's games. As a loving husband and family man, Stanley would open his home to the neighborhood children; his kind and welcoming nature will be missed by all lucky enough to have known him.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 53 years, Theresa M. (Fraioli) Locke; their three sons, Richard J. Locke and his wife Kristen of Southborough, Jeffrey B. Locke and his wife Michelle of Holden, Gregory S. Locke of Northborough; seven grandchildren, Jared, Rachel, Dylan, Kiley, Connor, Reagan and Kyle; a sister, Sandra Locke of Shrewsbury, several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his friends and colleagues.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough.
The Locke family wishes to thank Dr. Bradley Switzer, Dr. Joseph Mancis, Dr. Brian Wolpin and the U-MASS and Reliant Oncology Department nurses and staff for their professionalism, care and kindness shown to Stanley. They also request in lieu of flowers memorial donations in Stanley's name to the
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org/gift). To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019