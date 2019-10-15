Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Geren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael Geren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachael Geren Obituary
Rachael E. Geren, 25

SPENCER - Rachael E. Geren, 25, of North Brookfield Road died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.

She leaves her parents Michael Geren of Casey, Iowa and Staci Geren-Tallman and her husband Michael of Spencer, a daughter Kayli E. Geren and her father Sean Murray of Webster, a brother Noah Geren of Spencer, two sisters, Hannah Geren and Madison Tallman both of Spencer, a niece and two nephews.

Rachael was born in Evansville, Indiana, She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and previously worked at Overlook Masonic Home and Quaboag Nursing Home. She enjoyed cooking, music and her phone. She was very artistic and loved all animals. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family especially her daughter Kayli.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18 at 5:00 PM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Calling hours will precede the Service from 2:00-5:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now