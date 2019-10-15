|
Rachael E. Geren, 25
SPENCER - Rachael E. Geren, 25, of North Brookfield Road died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.
She leaves her parents Michael Geren of Casey, Iowa and Staci Geren-Tallman and her husband Michael of Spencer, a daughter Kayli E. Geren and her father Sean Murray of Webster, a brother Noah Geren of Spencer, two sisters, Hannah Geren and Madison Tallman both of Spencer, a niece and two nephews.
Rachael was born in Evansville, Indiana, She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and previously worked at Overlook Masonic Home and Quaboag Nursing Home. She enjoyed cooking, music and her phone. She was very artistic and loved all animals. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family especially her daughter Kayli.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18 at 5:00 PM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Calling hours will precede the Service from 2:00-5:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.
