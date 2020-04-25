|
Rachel Emond, 35
Cocoa, FL - Rachel Emond, age 35, of Cocoa, FL died Friday April 17th at her home from domestic violence. Rachel lived in Massachusetts until the age of 20 when she moved to Cocoa, FL. She was employed at the Seven Eleven store in her neighborhood. Rachel loved horses and the ocean. She leaves behind her mother Karen Emond of S. Grafton, MA, a brother Joshua Kwiatkowski of Tampa, FL, her son Clyde Emond Perry, several aunts, an uncle, and many cousins. She was predeceased by her father Arthur Emond, her Aunt Jo-ann Martin and her grandparents Donald and Nancy Palmer. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020