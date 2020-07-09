Rachel Johnson, 85Worcester - Rachel Johnson 85 of Worcester died peacefully on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at St. Vincent hospital after a brief illness. Born in Casablanca Morocco, Rachel was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mesodah Ellouk and wife of the late James Johnson who predeceased her in 2009.Rachel leaves a loving and devoted family. Her son David A. Johnson and his wife Barbara, two daughters Vicki Bayrouty and her husband George, and Christine Keidan and her husband Michael; six grandchildren, Lauren Bayrouty, Zachery Keidan, Brandon Johnson, Devin Johnson, Benjamin Keidan, Noah Johnson and two great grandchildren Ava Lopez and Leanna Zenquis.Rachel was born and raised in Casablanca. She met her husband James while he was stationed there in the Air Force. Despite their cultural and religious differences, they married and Rachel came to the United States to start a family. She spoke only French and Arabic, but in two years was able to read and write English, and obtain her citizenship. Raising her beloved children was always her priority, but she was able to earn an income while staying at home. She was a seamstress and daycare provider for decades out of her home. The many children she babysat for brought her many laughs and enjoyment.Being a military wife, she traveled and lived in several places over the US and even in Spain. She easily made many friends along the way, as she was instantly likeable, due to her sweet disposition and unbiased opinion of all she met. Her family was her world. There were many parties, holidays, and get togethers. She loved to cook and feed people. And if there were any children around, you would find her on the floor getting silly and playing with them. Rachel and Jimmy took many vacations, usually at the beach. Despite not knowing how to swim, the ocean was one of her favorite places. Her home was filled with plants both inside and out, as she nurtured flowers the way she nurtured people. As the years passed, she was an active and daily caretaker of her grandchildren. When her husband of 51 years took ill, she devoted her time to caring for him. In her retirement, even as she slowed down, she was still pivotal in the lives of her children, as they each spoke to her daily. When she became sick, she still put her children first, by consoling them when it was near her time to pass. "Don't be sad. We all get old, and when it is out time, it is your time. And now it is my time. I have had a good life, but now Jimmy and my family are waiting for me."Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11am at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. There are no calling hours, please go directly to the cemetery. In leiu of flowers, Rachel would want you to spend that money on a happy occasion for you and your loved ones.MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 is honored to serve the Johnson family. To leave a note of condolence for the Johnson family, please visit