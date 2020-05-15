|
Rachel Lindell, 88
BROOKFIELD - Rachel Lindell, a young-hearted 88yr old,child of Yehovah through George Edwin & Lillian Britch, widow,mother,GREAT Grandmother, singer- songwriter,artist,confidant and friend-to-all left her temporary home at the Highlands in Fitchburg, MA to go to her forever home with her LORD in the early morning hours on May 14, 2020 after bravely battling Alzheimer's and Covid19. Rachel is preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, best friend, and country music manager Ernest H. Lindell, beloved granddaughter Maisie Kay Patterson, and big brother David Britch. Rachel was born in Dr. Murdock's home on Pleasant Street in Spencer on July 14, 1931. She shared her life with three siblings, David Britch, Carroll Britch, and Esther Sablack. Rachel left Brookfield high school in her senior year to pursue a career in music, traveling and performing on stage, radio, and TV in all 50 United States and every province in Canada. She left the "on the road" life to raise five children, Ricky Ernie Lindell, Sherry Naomi Dambra , Kaylene Belle Lindell, Cathy Candace Battige, and Elaine Rheba Gagne. Her artistry didn't stop with her beautiful voice. Self-taught, she created many pieces of artwork in oils, acrylics, watercolor, pen and ink, as well as literally taught hundreds of her cherished students her trade. An accomplished seamstress, she was adept at all forms of needlework from petit point to sewing her own clothes and stage costumes. If asked how she did it, she would credit her LORD in all the works of her heart and hands. A graveside service for Rachel will be held Tuesday, May 19,2020 at 1:30PM in Brookfield Cemetery in Brookfield. Social distancing and protective face masks are required (just pretend you are in painting class with Rachel creating your own masterpiece and need to keep from breathing toxic paint fumes). Did we mention that Rachel had the best sense of humor? In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to one of her three favorite charities- 1. Compassion International child sponsorship (because she believed in carrying out the LORD's command to give to the poor and orphans), 2. Athol (Massachusetts) Public Library Art and Music collection (because she loved their books and librarians), or 3. Mount Wachusett Community College's Student Emergency Fund (because she always wanted to go to college). Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd.Brookfield.
