|
|
Rachel Mahassel, 98
Danbury, CT - Rachel Mahassel, born July 16, 1922, the youngest and last surviving of nine children has found her was home to her heavenly kingdom. She was the daughter of Mansour and Afoumia Abdelmaseh, immigrants to Worcester, Massachusetts in 1901. She has most recently been a resident of Danbury, CT.
She was the wife of Albert A. Mahassel, Esquire, who passed before her in 1979.
She leaves daughters, Catherine Mahassel and husband Eduardo Moreno of St. Augustine, FL, Jean Rivot and partner Jolie Ospina of Danbury, CT, and N. Barbara Conolly and husband Edward Conolly of Massachusetts. She leaves four grandsons and one granddaughter, Paul M. Rivot of Greenville, N. Carolina, Chelsea Rivot Costa, Samuel Rivot both of Danbury, CT, Matthew Reiter of Rochester, NY, and Benjamin Conolly of Massachusetts. She has five great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Rachel is remembered for many things; her laughter, her love of dancing, her love of people, her love of cooking, volunteerism, and was known worldwide in the field of technology for her viral video that launched Occulus Rift, a virtual reality device, to infamy.
A few words cannot contain the wonders and beauty of her life, but Rachel was loved far and wide and those who met her loved her instantly. She could fill a room with her sparkle and will be remembered eternally with love.
