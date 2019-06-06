|
|
Clinton - Rafael E. Perez Ruiz, 15, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Clinton Hospital following a tragic accident. He will be terribly missed by his loving family; his mother, Aracelys Ruiz of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; his father and step-mother, Rafael Perez & Nelcy Sanchez of Clinton; siblings, Yasir and Paula Perez, both of Chicago, IL; maternal grandparents Emilio Ruiz and Sussy Rodriguez; step-siblings, Victor, Ilumercy, and Natalia Zapata; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Rafael was born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He emigrated to the United States and lived in New York before joining family and finding home in Clinton. A student athlete of the Clinton High School, Class of 2022, Rafael excelled as a member of the student body and teammate for the Gaels baseball and basketball teams. He cared most for his family and friends and was the first to help someone in need. Rafael loved sports, adventure, music, and movies. His smile would brighten a room, his laugh was contagious, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3 until 5PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a funeral service to follow at 5PM. Burial will later be held in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
