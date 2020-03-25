|
|
Raffaella Algieri, 76
Millbury/Worcester - Raffaella (Bianco) Algieri, 76, of Millbury, formerly a long-time resident of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pasquale Algieri; a daughter, Erminia Perrone and her significant other of Vero Beach, FL; a son, Pasquale Algieri and his wife Angelica of Millbury; a step-daughter, Joanna Sliney and her husband David of Shrewsbury; a step-son, Natale Algieri and his wife Kristina of Worcester; two brothers, Giuseppe (Joe) Bianco and his wife Anna in Italy, and Antonio (Tony) Bianco and his wife Nancy of Worcester; ten grandchildren, Rosaria, Antonio, and Angelo Perrone, Luca, Giana, and Angelo Algieri, David and Matteo Sliney, Emilee and Ryan Algieri; many nieces, nephews and her loving cousins in Italy. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Pasquale and Francesco Bianco. Raffaella was born in Acri, Cosenza, Italy, daughter of the late Luigi and Adele (Scaglione) Bianco.
While dedicating most of her time to her husband and their family, she did work as a stitcher and assembler at Coverall Covers in Worcester. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and was loyal to Santo Beato Angelo D'Acri. She was truly devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved to be surrounded by their love. Raffaella loved to cook for her family and friends, she enjoyed a good day of shopping at Filene's or Christmas Tree Shop, a day at Misquamicut Beach, or dancing and laughing with friends while visiting. She was a kind, delightful and loving lady with a smile that was infectious; who will be remembered and cherished by her family.
Due to current Federal and State guidelines, funeral services will be private. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date to be announced.
Please offer condolences to the family via the funeral home website, a telephone or facetime call, or by sending a card letting the family know you are thinking of them and Raffaella.
The family has asked MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL to assist them with arrangements.
Condolences can be left on an online register by visiting
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020