|
|
Rahim Fakhrian Langroudi, 79
SHREWSBURY - Rahim Fakhrian Langroudi, 79, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus.
Born and raised in Langroud, Iran, Rahim was the youngest of seven children of the late Yusef and Tala Fakhrian Langroudi. He received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from University of Lowell. In addition to being a Chemical Engineer, Rahim was an entrepreneur, inventor, sculptor, and artist. He cited poetry, being an avid Persian poetry lover and orator of classical Persian poems, from collections of Hafiz, Rumi, and Saadi.
He loved music and singing, especially – people loved his voice. Rahim had a passion of pure Persian language and was creating an authentic and refined Persian dictionary.
He cherished his family, above everything, and was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Rahim leaves behind his wife, Parvin, whom he truly worshipped; his sons, Shaahin Langroudi of Westborough, Shahaab Langroudi of Norwalk, CT, and Aazin Langroudi of Guilford, CT; his grandchildren, Kian, Shaya, Kamran, Rayan, and Neekon Langroudi; his three daughters-in-law, whom he referred to as his daughters; and three brothers and three sisters.
Services will be held privately for Mr. Langroudi's family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in honor of his niece and acclaimed human rights attorney, Nasrin Sotoudeh, to Amnesty International (https://www.amnesty.org/en/donate/). The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Rahim, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020