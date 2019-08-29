|
|
Ralph J. Auciello, 79
WEST BOYLSTON - Ralph Justin Auciello, 79, formerly of West Boylston, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Brighton, son of Italian immigrants Justin and Clementina (Caruso) Auciello and graduated from Saint Columbkille High School where he was senior class president and captain of the football team.
Ralph was vice president of Auciello Iron Works, a company founded by his father, Justin, in 1932 in Brighton, MA. When his father passed away in 1958, he left the business to his sons, Michael, Ralph and Anthony. Ralph worked alongside his father while growing up. After earning his mechanical engineering degree from Northeastern University and serving in the Army, he became the shop foreman.
He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church where he served as a lector for 20 years and volunteered in the Big Brother program for many years. Ralph was very generous and kind and was always there to help his friends and family with remodeling projects, whether it was building a new deck or replacing windows. He was also known for his sarcastic wit. His love for his company was evident but his love for his family was most important to him. He especially enjoyed spending summers at the beach in Scituate.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years, Glenda (Lewis) Auciello, two children: Justin Auciello and his wife, Monica of Sutton and Sarah Blodgett and her husband, James of Worcester; three step children, Mark Randall of Henderson, NC, Jeff Randall and his wife, Beth of Carry, NC and Heidi Valardi and her husband, David of Huntington, WV; his grandchildren: Nels, Ralph, Adam, Abraham, Lilah, Ethan, Ariel, Grayson, Evan, Paige, Mackenzie and Sherry. He also leaves his brother, Anthony Auciello and his wife, Joan of Scituate and two sisters, Mary Findlay of Foxborough and Anna Woods and her husband, Sam of Winter Springs, FL and many nephews and nieces. Ralph was predeceased by two siblings, Michael Auciello and Silvia Hegarty.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ralph's family on Saturday, August 31st from 10-11 a.m. at the Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston. A service celebrating his life will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to St. Columbkille Partnership School, 25 Arlington St, Brighton, MA 02135, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston, MA 01583 or to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, 484 Main St, Worcester, MA 01608.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit
www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019