Ralph F. Barrows, Jr.
Whitinsville - Ralph F. Barrows, Jr., 77, went to be with his Lord on March 31, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn, and his four children: Suzette Barrows and her husband, Din Omar of Malaysia, Ralph E. Barrows and his wife Betty of Whitinsville, Peter Barrows and his wife Linda of Northbridge, and Kristine Froment and her husband David of Whitinsville. Proud grandfather of Michael Burroughs and his wife Kristen, Kayla Barrows and her fiance Andrew, Shahid Kamaruddin, Lauren and Katie Barrows, and Jordan and Kyle Froment. Great-grandfather of Jacob Burroughs and Surfina and Sumehra Shahid. He is also survived by his nephew, Lenny Grandfield, who was very special to him. He was the brother of the late Hazel Grandfield.
Ralph was born on March 3, 1943, in Fall River, MA and was the son of Ralph F. and Hazel M. Barrows. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with all family members. He loved watching the Patriots, college football, Hallmark Christmas movies and especially loved watching old western movies. He enjoyed going to the Northbridge Senior Center to play shuffleboard and enjoy lunches with his friends. He enjoyed spending time in his backyard and was interested in the lives and behavior of eagles and had a respect and admiration for nature. He worked as a machinist for many years. He was a member of the Village Congregational Church and he was a volunteer firefighter for the Northbridge Fire Department from 1973-1980.
He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Lord. Funeral services will be private, for the family. The family kindly declines flowers and donations, but prayers and kind thoughts are appreciated. Carr Funeral Home, Whitinsville, is assisting the family during this time. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020