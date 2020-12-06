1/
Ralph Cardeiro
Ralph M. Cardeiro

NORTHBOROUGH - Ralph M. Cardeiro, 68, a longtime resident of Northborough and beloved husband of 35 years to Jacqueline (Larson) Cardeiro, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Ralph was born in Boston and raised in Stoughton and Framingham, one of five children to the late Ernest and Charlotte (Mulford) Cardeiro. After graduation from Framingham North in 1970, Ralph began work as an apprentice mason with Heckman Masonry Corp. and for the next 45 years continued to develop a strong work ethic and the technical skills of a Master Mason. He especially found pleasure in decorative brickwork.

Ralph was an excellent pool player and when he had time, enjoyed a round of golf with friends, and was an avid gardener. He was a Boston sports team enthusiast and looked forward to discussing politics with anyone who was up for a debate. Ralph was proud to be an American, loyal and true to the core. Ralph and Jackie enjoyed their many trips to Nantucket, Falmouth, the coast of Maine, and Nova Scotia.

In addition to his wife Jackie, Ralph is survived by a stepdaughter, Alison G. Fisher and son-in-law Brett LeBlanc of Uxbridge; a brother, Richard Cardeiro and his wife Bronja of Northbridge; a sister, Kathy Fallon and her husband Steven of Hudson, nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by two of his siblings, Ernest Cardeiro Jr. and Janet Andreu.

Due to current Covid gathering restrictions, all services for Ralph will be private, for his family. Future services will be announced, when planned. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. To leave a condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
