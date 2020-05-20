|
|
Ralph J. Duquette, 90
Whitinsville - Ralph J. Duquette, 90, died Tuesday, May 19 in the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte (Crawford) Duquette; a son, Steven Duquette, and his wife, Gabrielle, of California; two daughters, Dale Madden, and her husband, Michael, of New Hampshire, and Karen Morrell, and her husband, Richard, of Douglas; four grandchildren, and a great granddaughter. He was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters.
Mr. Duquette was born in Whitinsville, May 8, 1930, a son of Joseph and Rose (Carpentier) Duquette, and he was a lifelong resident. He attended Northbridge High School and Northeastern University. He was a United States Army veteran.
An electrician, Ralph worked at Astra pharma in Westborough from 1982 until his retirement. He previously worked at the Cott Soda Company in Millis, and the Whitin Machine Works.
Ralph was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitinsville where he served as a Deacon. Following his retirement, Ralph developed an avid interest in genealogy and family history.
A private graveside Funeral Service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. There are no Calling Hours. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a condolence with the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020