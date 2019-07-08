|
Ralph Steven Greiner
December 5, 1942 -
June 29, 2019
Ottawa, KS - Ralph Steven "Steve" Greiner, 76, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Family will meet with friends from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary.
Steve was born December 5, 1942 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Ralph E. and Dorothy F. (Jacobson) Greiner.
He was a resident of Ottawa, Kansas for the past 40 years.
Steve graduated from South High School, Worcester, Massachusetts with the class of 1960.
He was united in marriage with Martha June Kunard December 28, 1963. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2006. Steve was then united in marriage to Kathy (Walters) Simmons September 14, 2007 in Ottawa. She survives of the home.
Steve was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Greiner.
Survivors include children, Stephanie Wheeler of Ottawa, Brad Greiner and wife Kim of Lenexa; stepdaughter, Amy Hall and husband David of Ottawa; two brothers, Doug Greiner and his wife Lauren of Worcester, Massachusetts and Gary Greiner and his wife Carol of North Brookfield, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Colton Malburg, Chase Malburg and his wife Ericka, Erika Greiner, Matt Greiner, Zackary Wilson, Kaelyn Simmons and Carter Hall; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 14, 2019