Ralph Gremo Jr.
Millbury - Ralph Gremo Jr, passed away on April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital from complications due to Covid-19. He was 84 years old.
Ralph was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Ralph Gremo Sr. and Carmella (Marindino) Gremo. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and served on the Board of Trustees for many years. Mr. Gremo was a self-employed ceramic tile installer and was very creative in his designs. His work was well known throughout Worcester County.
He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Lillian Mardirosian Gremo; a son Ralph Gremo III and his wife, Tina; a daughter, Linda Gremo and her husband, Michael Azargoon; three step sons he loved as his own, Paul Mardirosian and his wife, Kathleen, Daniel Mardirosian and his wife, Holly and Kenneth Mardirosian and his wife, Dian; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; his brothers, Thomas Gremo and his wife, Patricia, Michael Gremo and his wife, Cindy; a brother in law, Walte Moquin; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Crispino, Nicholas, Anthony and Joseph Gremo; his sisters, Elsie Moquin, Cecelia Moccia and Philomena Begonis-Lynch as well as his grandson, Andrew Gremo.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. His family asks that memorial donations be considered to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To place an online condolence message please visit our website at:
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020