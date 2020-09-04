Ralph Kimball

Ralph P. Kimball
Shrewsbury - Ralph "Yeffe" P. Kimball, age 94 of Shrewsbury, MA, and Saco, ME, a retired Pattern Maker, died peacefully on 28 August. In his final hours he was surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves sons Kevin M. Kimball of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Brian R. Kimball and his wife Laura of Shrewsbury, Neal F.X. Kimball of Shrewsbury and grandchildren Matthew & Jonathan Kimball and Amanda Rose Kimball all of Shrewsbury. A son, Terry J. Kimball, died in 1972. His beloved wife and soulmate, Shirley M. (Martin) died in January, 2018. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in the year of her passing.
Ralph was the son of the late Victor J. and Karolina (Kudarauskas) Kimball and lived in Shrewsbury all of his life. He graduated from Worcester Vocational High and attended Worcester Junior College.
Ralph was a World War II, U.S. Navy veteran and served in the Pacific Theater for two years until the end of the war. He served aboard the Destroyer the USS Cushing as a radar operator and saw much action.
Ralph loved working with wood. He worked as a Pattern Maker for over 40 years, retiring as Forman from S.R. Cross & Sons Pattern Shop in Worcester. He ran his own carpentry business for a time building homes and additions. He was also an accomplished Cabinet Maker and built the most beautiful furniture and custom cabinets. In retirement he enjoyed restoring fine period antique furniture for friends and local antique dealers. For years he worked part time at Worcester Oar and Paddle building racing shells and sculls that were utilized across the country and beyond. He and his wife raised their family and lived their entire lives in the house Ralph built with his own hands in 1948.
Ralph also loved fishing and boating and was an avid sailor. He and his wife Shirley kept a sailboat for many years moored in the Saco River near their Saco, Maine vacation home.
He and Shirley loved to visit new places and in their early years of retirement they traveled the world.
He was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club and its bowling league and the Shrewsbury Historical Society.
He will be buried in Mountain View Cemetery. Services will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, or alternatively, donations can be made online at cancer.org
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, or alternatively, donations can be made online at cancer.org.
