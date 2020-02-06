Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Ralph J. Lazzaro, 101

Worcester - Retired Worcester Police officer, Ralph J. Lazzaro, 101 a lifelong Worcester resident passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with the family he cherished gathered at his side.

A period of calling hours will be held Monday, February 10th from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service at 11 am. Burial with military honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. For more information please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
