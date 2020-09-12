1/1
Ralph Lespasio
1933 - 2020
Ralph L. Lespasio, 87

SHREWSBURY - Ralph L. Lespasio, of Shrewsbury, died on his birthday, August 10, 2020 in the campus of St. Francis Nursing home, after a brief illness.

His beloved wife Irma Bianchi (Steuer) Lespasio passed away on May 09, 2018 and his brother Neal A. Lespasio passed away on June 27, 2014. He leaves two nephews, John Lespasio of Winchester and Neal Lespasio Jr. of Burlington and two nieces, Stacey Brinch of Melrose and Michelle Lespasio of Winchester, as well as sister-in-law, Linda Blair, of Shrewsbury and friend and mentor, Dr. Lee Blake, of NYC.

Ralph was born in Chelsea, MA and raised in Revere, MA, the son of Michael S. and Lillian (Vesce) Lespasio. He graduated from Revere High School, Boston College School of Arts and Sciences, Salem State College with a Master of Education. He took Engineering Courses at UMASS-Lowell: and served in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

He retired from the Commonwealth of Mass Highway Department after 34 years as a registered civil engineer in 1994, taught Math at Revere High School and was a substitute teacher in Shrewsbury and Worcester. He also taught Construction Supervision at Mass Bay Community College, he was a Registered Professional Civil Engineer, a Licensed Construction Supervisor, a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, a Licensed Real Estate Broker and a Certified Secondary School Teacher.

Ralph was a member of St. Mary's Parish Shrewsbury where he was a Lector, CCD Teacher and Vice President of the Parish Council. He was also a member of the Shrewsbury Housing Authority, Town Meeting Member; and elected member of the Republican State Committee, a member of the Mass Retirees Association, the Italian American Victory Club, and the Adelphi Council #4181 Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight and District Deputy.

He believed that everyone has the same ambitions and problems and believed that people should get along with each other. In a joint effort with his brother-in-law, James Blair, he exemplified this by bringing the local Knights of Columbus and Masonic Order together by having their respective members socializing and working jointly on charitable and community projects.

Ralph was very active in local politics, as a political advisor and campaign manager and counted many successful politicians among his close friends.

Per Ralph's request, calling hours and graveside service were held privately at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Arrangements are under the care and direction of BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury at a later date. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
