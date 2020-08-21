Ralph Mucci

Ralph A. Mucci, 84
Uxbridge - Family is what mattered most to Ralph Americo Mucci, 84, who died on August 21, 2020 in his Uxbridge, Massachusetts home surrounded by loved ones in his final days. The son of Sabatino and Sabina Mucci, he was born in Secinaro, Italy and immigrated to the United States at age 11. After graduating from Ambridge High School in western Pennsylvania, he met his future wife Mildred Kostial at University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated with a civil engineering degree. He spent his 36-year career working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, and retired as Chief of Specifications.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Millie, as well as their son Dr. Sam Mucci of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, wife Tressa and their children Emma, Patrick and Paul; daughter Dr. Tina Robakiewicz of Upton, Massachusetts, husband Phil and their children Elena, Kurt and Max; daughter Lisa Ellis of Cos Cob, Connecticut, husband Clay and their sons Charlie and Nate; and daughter Patti Lanava, husband Jim and their sons Ryan and Ben. Ralph was pre-deceased by his parents and sister Dora Fazi of Rome, Italy.
Vacations and holidays were opportunities for large family gatherings. While able, Ralph and Millie traveled to Italy to visit Dora, husband Paolo, their 3 children Mariadina, Giancarlo and Tino, their spouses and extended family. "Multo bene" was Ralph's favorite phrase to demonstrate his approval of good food and wine shared in the company of his family. Though known for being frugal, Ralph would insist on paying the restaurant tab, occasionally lunging across the table to fight for the bill.
He was generous with his skills and time, helping to renovate his children's homes, although silently detesting electrical projects. He loved his grandchildren and would never pass up an opportunity for a finger pulling joke. It was important to him that they speak basic Italian – at the very least numbers 1 – 10, which he repeatedly encouraged with flamboyant hand gestures to accentuate their importance.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 24, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon St. Upton. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Upton.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
of Massachusetts/ New Hampshire, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or via www.alz.org/manh
.
The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to be assisting the Mucci family with arrangements.www.uptonfuerals.com