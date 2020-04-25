|
|
Ralph L. Nickerson, 86
WORCESTER - Ralph L. "Nick" Nickerson, 86, passed away Thursday April 23rd from a battle with COVID-19 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was a resident at Care One of Millbury since last July.
He was born in Sanford, Maine to the late Margaret S. Nickerson. Ralph is survived by his cousins, Maureen Kelley and Lisa Fritz from California and Andrea Nickerson from Boston. Ralph also leaves a bunch of great friends who loved him very much. Ralph graduated B.C. High School in 1952 and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester in 1956.
He worked at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester as a Medical Unit Manager and ended his career in purchasing after 28 years, retiring in 1995. Ralph served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 as active duty for the U.S. Army Chemical and Biological Warfare Laboratory in Edgewood, Maryland. Ralph loved golf, bowling, and watching sports. Most of all, Ralph loved his sweets, coffee, and his friends.
The Bartkus family and friends would like to thank all the health care providers at Care One in Millbury for the excellent care given to Ralph during his stay. He enjoyed all of you.
To the Saint Vincent Hospital ICU team, physicians, nurses, and residents, we are extremely thankful for your dedication, thoughtfulness, and phone calls during this very difficult time.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, service will be private. There will be a Memorial
Service at a later date. Ralph will be laid to rest with his mother, Margaret in Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020