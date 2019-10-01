|
|
Ralph B. Nordquist, 82
STERLING - Ralph B. Nordquist, 82, of Sterling, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after a short illness.
His wife of 31 years, Donna L. (Campbell) Nordquist, died in 1992.
Ralph leaves three daughters, Wendy J. Zinkus and her husband Greg of Sterling, Cheryl A. DuBois of Oxford, widow of Albert DuBois, and Pamela L. Ahearn and her husband Michael of Westford; six grandchildren, Emily and Adam Zinkus, Ben and Katy DuBois, and Delaney and Logan Ahearn; two sisters, Jean Graham and her husband Robert of Narragansett, R.I., and Donna Hagglund of Holden; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Carl Nordquist of Laconia, N.H. and a niece Kim (Hagglund) Abusheery.
Ralph was born in Holden, son of Eric and Helen (Carlson) Nordquist. He was a member of the last graduating class of Holden High School in 1954. He also attended Clark University.
Ralph had a 34-year career at the State Mutual Life Assurance Co. in Worcester. He retired in 1993 as manager of the insurance data center at the company.
Ralph had a wide variety of interests during his lifetime. In addition to family, and most especially his six grandchildren, he was active in adult softball and bowling leagues and enjoyed golf for many years. He was an avid fan of all the Boston area professional sports teams. He spent countless vacations on the beaches of Eastham on Cape Cod. He enjoyed the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He possessed an impeccable memory of the details of his life experiences. He was a die-hard Democrat who followed politics passionately. He was always friendly, talkative and ready to make you laugh.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people who cared for him on 8 West, the Hematology Clinic and Carol Seager Associates.
Calling hours are Thursday, October 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral service will be Friday, October 4, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (www.cncer.org) or ().
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019