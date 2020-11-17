Ralph A. Parente, Jr.
NORTHBOROUGH - Ralph A. Parente, 92, of Northborough peacefully died at home November 12 after a long illness He was born in Milford, Mass, one of eight children of Raffaele and Josephine Parente.
Mr. Parente was an artist, potter and teacher. He attended Mass College of Art and obtained his graduate degree at Penn State. His career began in the advertising/commercial art field. He then taught for many years at Anna Maria College, and at the time of his death was still teaching at Quinsigamond Community College.
He was devoted to a long succession of dogs, from Standard Poodles to West Highland and Cairn terriers, all of whom he spoiled. He took interest in everyone he met, and influenced a great number of people, including students, who all remember him fondly.
His favorite activities were traveling, visiting museums, dining out, entertaining, and spending his summers in Maine. A long life, well lived.
He leaves behind his long-time partner Joseph Rice of Northborough, a sister, Barbara Hart of Puyallup, WA, nieces and nephews including Rachel Hart Rios and Leah Redfern of Seattle, Diane Sears of Hopedale, LuAnn Parente of Milford, Matthew Hart of Pasadena, Toni Metherall of Bend Oregon, among others. He also leaves a number of great and grand nieces and nephews including Craig Smith of Milford.
No calling hours or services have been planned. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Those wishing to remember Ralph may do so by making a contribution to the Stuttering Foundation (https://www.stutteringhelp.org/
).
