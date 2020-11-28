Ralph Sherburne Perkins, Jr., 90
SHREWSBURY - Ralph Sherburne Perkins Jr., 90, died peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. He was born in Worcester Massachusetts to parents Bessie (Lane) and Ralph Sherburne Perkins MD. One brother, Richard Lane Perkins, predeceased him. Ralph graduated from Worcester Academy and Babson College.
Ralph married Dorothy Russell in 1953. She joined him in Anchorage Alaska where he served in the U.S. Air Force. They returned to Massachusetts and moved to Shrewsbury in 1960 where they raised their three children.
Ralph had a varied career: Sales Representative for New England Film Service, constructing houses in Worcester and Charlton, and owning multi-family homes. He especially enjoyed woodworking and crafted many clocks and other fine pieces. He also enjoyed camping with his family, travel, and driving. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Dorothy of Shrewsbury and three children; Deborah Lebeaux and her husband John of Shrewsbury, Stephen and his wife Donna (Mallozzi) of Holden, and Robert and his wife Juanita (Ugartechea) of Springfield, Virginia. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Benjamin Lebeaux and his wife Diana of Chelmsford, Kate Lebeaux and her husband Gustavo Sanoja of Natick, Julie (Lebeaux) Masi and her husband Benjamin Masi of Dedham, and Carlos Rivas, Trusten Perkins, Stephen Perkins and Nicole Perkins all of Springfield, Virginia. Ralph also was the great grandfather to Theodore and Tobias Lebeaux and Lucia Sanoja.
A private celebration of his life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at the First Congregational Church, 19 Church Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 (https://fccsm.org/
).
