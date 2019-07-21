|
Ralph W. Voellings, 90
LEICESTER - Ralph W. Voellings, 90, of 35 Winslow Ave., died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester.
He was the husband of Ruth M. (Potter) Voellings who died in 2009.
He leaves three sons, John E. Voellings and his wife Susan of Worcester, Daniel P. Voellings and his companion Rena Doyle of Worcester, Paul E. Voellings and his wife Karen Burnor Voellings of Spencer; a daughter Kathleen A. Daly of Leicester; a brother, Paul Voellings of Auburn; a sister-in-law, Dotty Voellings of Worcester; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was predeceased by five brothers, John, William, Herman, Ernest and Conrad Voellings; two sisters, Eleanor Perry, Dorothy Morang and a son-in-law Thomas Daly in 1991.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of John C.F. & Hilda T. (Nelson) Voellings.
Ralph was a machinist for 33 years working at Heald Machine Co. and also worked as a security guard at TJX Companies for 10 years. He served his country in the Navy during WWII. He was a former member of the Leicester Rod & Gun Club, a member of the American Legion Post 462 in Boston and the VFW Post 7556 in Rochdale. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed target shooting.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams St., Leominster, MA 01453. The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019