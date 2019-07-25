|
|
Ralph L. Walker, 65
Worcester - Ralph L. Walker 65 of Worcester died suddenly at his home on June 25, 2019. One of five born to the late Maurice and Pearl (Smith) Walker. Ralph moved to Worcester shortly after graduating High School, making Worcester his permeant residence. Ralph will be remembered by his full life of serving his community in various ways. Ralph was highly educated receiving many degrees from Clark University and Becker College. He was a registered nurse for local hospitals and served on local police departments.
Ralph leaves behind one sister Yvonne Buffalo of Rockland, a step-son, and many nieces and nephews, along with many close friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Maurice and Richard Walker and one sister Earlene Warren.
A memorial visitation and service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester between the hours on 1-3pm, followed by a Repass at Leo's Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Way Worcester, Ma. 01604
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the American Assembly For Men In Nursing. Please go to www.aamn.org
To sign Ralph's online registry or to leave a condolence note for his family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019