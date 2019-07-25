Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Walker Obituary
Ralph L. Walker, 65

Worcester - Ralph L. Walker 65 of Worcester died suddenly at his home on June 25, 2019. One of five born to the late Maurice and Pearl (Smith) Walker. Ralph moved to Worcester shortly after graduating High School, making Worcester his permeant residence. Ralph will be remembered by his full life of serving his community in various ways. Ralph was highly educated receiving many degrees from Clark University and Becker College. He was a registered nurse for local hospitals and served on local police departments.

Ralph leaves behind one sister Yvonne Buffalo of Rockland, a step-son, and many nieces and nephews, along with many close friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Maurice and Richard Walker and one sister Earlene Warren.

A memorial visitation and service will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester between the hours on 1-3pm, followed by a Repass at Leo's Ristorante, 11 Leo Turo Way Worcester, Ma. 01604

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the American Assembly For Men In Nursing. Please go to www.aamn.org

To sign Ralph's online registry or to leave a condolence note for his family please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now