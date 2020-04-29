|
Ramoncito Mendez, 42
Clinton - Ramoncito Mendez "Moncho," 42, beloved son, companion, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his life partner Yolanda DeJesus, with whom he lived; his parents, Ramon & Luz (Velez) Mendez; brother Eliot Mendez & wife Karina, all of Clinton; and sister Charito Mendez & husband Felix Diaz of Cocoa, Florida. He leaves his maternal grandmother Apolonia Otero Velez of Worcester; his loving nieces and nephews: Eliot, Luz Arelis, Sonia, Samuel, Gabriel, Christian and Gabriella; extended family and many dear friends.
Raised and educated in Clinton, he was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1996. As a young adult, Moncho worked for many years alongside his father in business as a roofing contractor in Florida before returning to Clinton. He was most recently employed with the Weetabix Cereal Company and had been studying to obtain his Commercial Driver's License. He was a man of great faith and life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish. Moncho was happiest enjoying the outdoors, whether it was sunny days spent on the beaches of Florida, or weekends in the wilderness, hiking, biking, camping or fishing. Moncho was the first to help another in need and made countless friends with his simple kindness, gentle spirit, and fun-loving personality. His legacy will forever live in the hearts and memories of all who loved him. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, A Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Evangelist Church, Clinton, with interment in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020