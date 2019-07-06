|
|
Randall L. Alexander
LEICESTER - Randall L. Alexander, 62, of the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died suddenly at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He leaves his wife Eileen F. (McCue) Alexander, his sons Benjamin E. McCue and his significant other Courtney Bickerton of Leicester and Jon W. Dyson, Jr. and his wife Ambyre of Leicester, his daughter Alexandrea L. Puckett and her husband Robert of Alexandria, VA., a granddaughter Blake C. Dyson, brother Richard L. Alexander of Dayton, OH., a nephew Richard Alexander Jr. of Leicester and his aunt Marion Mann of No.Brookfield. He is predeceased by brothers Ralph L. and Robert L. Alexander.
Born in Holden, he was the son of Miner and Ellen (Abbott) Alexander, attended Leicester Public Schools and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School.
Randy worked at Metal Crafters in Methuen. Previously, he worked at Curtis Industries for many years.
He loved snowmobiling, the lake, the pontoon boat, fishing, hosting his Superbowl parties, playing pool, horseshoes and washers. He loved going to car shows, camping and being with friends at Old Orchard Beach.
One of Randy's lifelong loves was his classic cars. He took such pride in working on and driving them throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Leicester Food Pantry, c/o St. Joseph's Church, 759 Main St., Leicester, 01524 or Hearts for Heat, P.O. Box 69, Rochdale, MA 01542.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019