Randall E. Hill Jr.
Charlton - Randall "Randy" E. Hill Jr. 51, died Friday, May 24 at UMASS.
He leaves his mother Carol (Miller) Hill of Charlton, 4 sisters Karin Johnson and her husband Steve of Charlton, Cheryl Hill of Charlton, Pam Hill and her companion Arnie of Charlton, Beth Hill of Woodstock, Ct. his companion Marie Plourde, several nephews, nieces and great nephews.
He was born in Southbridge the son of Carol (Miller) Hill and the late Randall Hill Sr.
Randy worked for Charlton Well and previously worked for Excel Recycling.
He was a member of the Charlton Beagle Club. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Randy liked to tinker with projects, whether it be fixing or building almost anything. In his youth he played Charlton Little League and BMX biking.
Randy will be remembered for his laughter. He loved life and spending time with his friends.
His funeral service will be held at 10AM Thursday, May 30, in the Charlton Federated Church, Main Street Charlton.
Calling hours are 5 to 8PM, Wednesday, May 29 in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019