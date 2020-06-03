Randall Scott Phelps 68



Ashburnham - Randall Scott Phelps 10/6/51- 5/31/2020 Ashburnham, MA.



Life-time resident of Ashburnham, MA and graduate of Oakmont Regional High School class of 1969, he attended Lowell Technological Institute.



Survived by his wife, Audrey Leppanen Phelps; his son, Daniel Raymond Phelps and wife, Kristen Hatch Phelps; his son, Matthew Robert Phelps and wife, Caileigh Hanlon Phelps; his daughter, Kaarin Cecilia Phelps; and his adored grandchildren, Holden Davis Phelps and Margot Mae Phelps.



A self-described "foodie", Randy spent much of his career working in the food service industry as a chef, kitchen manager, ServSafe instructor, teacher and Health Inspector in the towns of Shrewsbury, Lynn, Carlisle and Burlington. He was a certified tax preparer, notary public, real estate salesperson and co-owner of his own seafood restaurant.



His hobbies and interests were also his passions. He was incredibly proud of his work with the Ashburnham Lions Club where he lovingly provided community service for over 20 years. He was president of the club several times. He received the Camarda and Melvin Jones Awards for service to the community. He supported the Oakmont Marching Spartans and proudly brought world class musical performances to Oakmont and subsequently became a close friend of the "Godfather of Fusion", jazz great, Larry Coryell. Through his volunteer work with Learn to Cope, he found a calling helping those who struggle with addiction. He touched countless lives with his infectious generosity.



Randy was a friendly and caring presence in the lives of many in the community; his family lovingly called him, "The Mayor of Ashburnham". He could talk to anyone, anywhere, at any time and make them feel like a close friend. Randy was the first to volunteer to bring food when friends were in need (or even when they weren't). He was perhaps happiest when he cooked. He served a mean paella and a Caribbean chicken and rice that rivaled that of his wife's grandma's. His last wishes were that everyone he knew be happy when they remember him.



He had a reputation as something of a trivia master, always knowing the answers to Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit before anyone else. He was a consummate storyteller whose memory for detail was astounding. His favorite stories were those from his childhood cross-country trip in a "hippie van". He was a proud father and grandfather, bragging to anyone who would listen about his beloved kids' accomplishments. His family was the most important thing in the world to him and his children, his most loved.



A small ceremony with family and his closest friends will take place on 6/6/2020 at home with a celebration of his life tentatively scheduled at McNally's Restaurant 88 Sargent Rd, Westminster at 1:00 pm October 3, 2020.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of Randy's favorite non-profit organizations: The Gould Farm 100 Gould Road Monterey, MA to support their therapeutic services.





