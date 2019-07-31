|
Randy A. Apher
Auburn - Randy A. Apher, 51 of Auburn, died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 27, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of the late Michael and Marcia (Goldstein) Apher.
Randy will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Alisha Cancelli-Apher and her fiancé Nick Caracciolo, and Jillian Apher, two granddaughters Jaelynne and Briella, three brothers Scott and his wife Lisa, Gary and his wife Erin, Eric and his wife Kelly, one niece Erika and four nephews Seth, Tyler, Nick, and Mike. Randy also leaves his girlfriend and long-time crush Tanya Blake who was by his side when he passed. Randy also leaves behind endless friends, everyone loved him. He couldn't go anywhere without running into people he knew. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him.
Randy had a great work ethic and was a dedicated, strong, hardworking guy who took pride in his work. He recently left Harvey's after 18 years to pursue new opportunities at Beacon Supply in Worcester. He was only there for a short period of time but was eager for his new journey.
Randy lived life on his own terms. His sense of humor was one of a kind, only Randy would laugh at his own jokes. One friend recalls, "Randy was a little trouble making punk, we all loved him". He enjoyed spending time with family and friends but mostly his daughters and beautiful granddaughters. They would go out for breakfast every Saturday to Miss Worcester Diner or Carl's Diner. Saturdays will never be the same again. You could find Randy at the gym every morning at 5am. Randy enjoyed hanging out with his brothers and trading endless barbs, as well as playing cards or betting any sport for money. His favorite past time was the lottery hoping to retire early; he played numbers and bought scratch tickets daily. Randy was a member of the Auburn Elks and loved his Tuesday night horseshoes. Randy loved being outside in the heat and going to the beach. He was a sports fan and never missed watching the Red Sox and Patriots.
The family would like to thank the Shrewsbury Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police for help and compassion at a very difficult time.
Memorial services for Randy be held through the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 11am to 2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make memorial donations in Randy's memory to your choice of www.autismspeaks.org , Auburn S Worcester County Lodge of Elks scholarship fund or to The Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019