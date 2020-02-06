|
Randy L. Beaucage, 64
Millbury - Randy L. Beaucage, 64, passed away peacefully on Feb 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Randy was born in Worcester, the son of the late Leo and Shirley (Joubert) Beaucage. He grew up in Millbury where he attended school and raised his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Brenda (Caruso) Beaucage; his children Stephanie (Beaucage) Donoghue and Matthew Beaucage and his wife Kristin, 3 grandchildren; Finley, Linnaea and Remy; 5 siblings Sheila Capistron, Donald Beaucage and his wife Jean of Worcester, Susan Wilczynski and her husband John, Barbara Norrman and her husband Eric and Rodney Beaucage.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Leo and Michael Beaucage; a brother in law Peter and nephew Joseph Capistron and his mother and father in law Pete and Doris Caruso.
Randy was a truck driver for many years before retiring at the age of 55. He was a veteran of the United States Army and volunteered his time for the past 10 years helping veterans.
Randy was a giving person who liked to help others and assisted in organizing fundraisers for those in need.
He could walk into a room full of people and come out knowing most of them and soon after become friends.
Randy was a proud father and grandfather. He devoted his life to his wife and his grandchildren who were the apple of his eyes, spending every day with them whether just hanging out or on family vacations. He had a special place in his heart for each and every one of his many "SKID" nieces and nephews. He was the father of two but like a father to all.
In his younger years he was a boy scout and altar boy and enjoyed playing many different sports.
Friends and relatives will remember and celebrate Randy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Feb 9th from 1PM – 4PM at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 No. Main St. Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, Feb 10th at 10AM in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org/gift Please visit Randy's tribute and guestbook at
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020