Raphaela Plante

Raphaela M. Plante, 90

WESTBOROUGH - Raphaela M. Plante, 90, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vitaliano and Ersillia (Belcufine) Monfreda and was raised and educated in Worcester. She also took college courses at Clark University and Assumption College.

Raphaela was the owner of Advance Personnel Associates in Burlington prior to her retirement.

She has been a resident of Westborough for 57 years and enjoyed traveling throughout the world.

She is survived by three sons, Phillip J. Plante and his wife, Janet Stavris-Plante, of Holliston, Stephen T. Plante and his wife, Lisa, of Sutton and Joseph R. Plante and his wife, Amy, of Medway; six grandchildren, Norman Plante, Juliette Plante, Michael Plante, Sarah Massung and her husband Raymond, Brian Plante and Shane Plante and one great-grandchild on the way.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, October 7 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.

Burial in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
