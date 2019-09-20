|
Ray W. Lacroix, 93
Newport, NH - Ray W. Lacroix, 93, formerly of Hayfield Lane, New London, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Summercrest in Newport where he had resided for the past two years.
He was born in Spencer, MA on July 25, 1926 the son of Noe and Minnie (Holdroyd) Lacroix.
He graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer, MA and lived in Wakefield, MA for many years. Ray had been in equipment sales and was employed by Eidam's retiring in about 1998. He and his late wife owned a vacation home in Sunapee for 25 years before moving to New London in 2004.
Ray served in the US Navy Seabees. He enjoyed skiing and tennis.
His wife of 51 years, Beulah (Foote) Lacroix, died in 2016. He is also predeceased by his sister, Jane (Lacroix) Shipman. Ray is survived by a nephew, Timothy Shipman of East Burke, VT and a niece, Beth (Shipman) McGuire of West Yarmouth, MA.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in West Part Cemetery, County Road, New London, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Summercrest Assisted Living, 169 Summer Street, Newport, NH 03773.
Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019